OSBI agents investigating officer-involved shooting

COMANCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in an Oklahoma community.

Shortly before midnight, a Cotton County sheriff’s deputy was on Hwy 53 when he noticed a car that didn’t have any plates on it pass him at a high rate of speed.

The deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

The pursuit lasted approximately 20 miles from Walters to Comanche along Hwy 53. Once the pursuit entered Stephens County, the Comanche Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle with stop sticks.

In an effort to avoid the stop sticks, the driver went into a ditch and spun out. Cotton County deputies attempted to box the vehicle in. The driver put the car in reverse, which is when shots were fired.

Investigators say both the driver and passenger were hit and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Deputies from Cotton and Stephens counties, and an officer from the Walters Police Department were involved in the officer-involved shooting.