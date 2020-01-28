OU announces new dean of College of International Studies

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – After being at the center of a controversy last year, a college at the University of Oklahoma has a new dean.

In January of 2019, Dr. Suzette Grillot said she was removed from her position as Dean of the College of International Studies after she spoke publicly against racism and sexism on campus, along with the hiring process used for former OU President Jim Gallogly.

In March, Grillot filed a lawsuit against the OU Board of Regents and several university officials, claiming the university violated the Equal Pay Act.

One year after the controversy, the University of Oklahoma announced the appointment of a new dean of the David L. Boren College of International Studies.

Officials say Scott Fritzen, Ph.D., will serve as the new dean and associate provost for global engagement, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Fritzen to the University of Oklahoma,” said OU Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr. “His deep knowledge of global policy trends and commitment to international engagement make him an ideal choice to lead the College of International Studies. Under his leadership, OU’s impact globally will reach new heights, and OU students will be prepared to pursue meaningful and rewarding careers in international relations. My sincere thanks to the search committee for their exceptional work and for the great intention they showed in seeking input from the OU community.”

Fritzen currently works at the University of Washington’s Evans School of Public Policy and Governance, where he serves as the director of international executive education and director of the school’s global Master of Public Administration program.

“Scott Fritzen has an extensive range of directly applicable experiences in developing and implementing international programs and global initiatives,” said Dean David Wrobel, search committee chair and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “He demonstrates a deep interest in understanding all parts of the world and imparting that global perspective to OU’s domestic students, while creating the best, most welcoming environment at OU for international students. We are delighted to welcome Dean Fritzen to the OU family.”

His new role at OU will begin July 1.