Police discover body of missing Oklahoma man

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators say the search for a missing man has ended in southwest Oklahoma.

On Monday morning, officials with the Altus Police Department were called to the 200 block of S. Washington St. after a passerby saw a body in the area.

When police arrived, they found a man’s body inside the fenced-in area of Southwest Metal and Trade.

Authorities say the body was identified as 26-year-old Brandon Johnson.

Johnson was reported missing on Jan. 22 after family members couldn’t reach Johnson for several days.

Johnson’s body has been transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a manner and cause of death.