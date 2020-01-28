Police: Young boy could be responsible for Oklahoma home burglary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are currently investigating two break-ins in just one month.

A metro homeowner, who wants to remain anonymous, is frustrated after burglars broke into his home near N.W. 10th and Council on Sunday night.

“I lose faith in humanity I guess, I don’t know,” he said.

The alleged culprit might be a bit surprising.

Oklahoma City police released surveillance video of a young boy, knocking on the door several times.

They say after checking to see if anyone is home, the boy and another person walk around to the front of the house and throw a brick through the front window.

A home alarm went off, and police rushed to the house.

“They actually ran from the scene, ran from the officers. The officers were not able to catch up to them” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

This time, reports say the culprits were only able to get away with a Samurai sword.

The same scenario played out just weeks earlier on Jan. 4.

“The first time they moved the gate, and we got that fixed.” the homeowner said.

The burglars from the first incident were able to steal two guns, bullets, and a safe holding personal documents and money.

The homeowner tells News 4 he thinks it could be the same kids.

“The first time, probably just being kids. The second time, I mean we didn’t have the alarm system and the Ring, so they just thought it would be another easy hit,” he said.

He’s hoping the two are caught before striking again.

“Having a felony when you’re that young messes up any kind of job interviews or opportunities for you later on,” said the homeowner. “Just stop doing it before they get caught, cause when they get caught, it’s going to ruin their life.”

The homeowner increased security after the first break-in and upped it even more after the second.

If you think you know who the boy is, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.