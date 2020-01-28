× Supreme Court declines to review high-profile Oklahoma murder case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – The United States Supreme Court declined to hear a high-profile murder case involving an Oklahoma man convicted in the fatal shooting of his lover’s estranged husband.

James Pavatt and Brenda Andrew were both convicted and sentenced to death for the shooting of Andrew’s estranged husband, Rob Andrew.

Rob was gunned down in the garage of his Oklahoma City home as he was picking up his two kids for the Thanksgiving holiday. Rob and his wife, Brenda, were separated at the time of his death.

Prosecutors said Brenda and Pavatt killed Rob for the insurance money. After the murder, the pair fled to Mexico with Andrew’s two children. They were ultimately arrested in February of 2002 while crossing back into the United States.

Both were sentenced to death.

In 2017, a three-judge panel overturned the death sentence of Pavatt on the grounds that the state failed to prove Rob Andrew’s death was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.”

In June, the full 10th Circuit Court of Appeals voted to reinstate the death sentence.

In a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court, his attorneys argued that the 10th Circuit should have heard his challenge. However, the Supreme Court has declined to review the case.