Live Coverage: President Trump’s legal team wrapping up arguments as Senate considers calling Bolton
Live Interactive Traffic Map
KFOR interactive radar

Wife arrested for 2018 shooting death of husband

Posted 12:54 pm, January 28, 2020, by
Leslie Miller

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents arrested an Oklahoma man’s wife in connection with his death in 2018.

On Monday, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested 62-year-old Leslie Miller on one complaint of second-degree murder.

On Oct. 15, 2018, Holdenville police were called to a home in the 300 block of N. Hinkley St. in Holdenville following a reported shooting.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found 52-year-old Tony Miller suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Leslie Miller is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.