Wife arrested for 2018 shooting death of husband

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents arrested an Oklahoma man’s wife in connection with his death in 2018.

On Monday, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested 62-year-old Leslie Miller on one complaint of second-degree murder.

On Oct. 15, 2018, Holdenville police were called to a home in the 300 block of N. Hinkley St. in Holdenville following a reported shooting.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found 52-year-old Tony Miller suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Leslie Miller is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.