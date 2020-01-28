Young brothers, 4 and 7, hope to stay together in an adoptive home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) –Brian is seven and Ben is just four, but you can tell these brothers are going to be tall when they grow up.

They are very close to one another and need a family who will be able to keep them together.

We took the duo to the Boys and Girl's Club to play.

"So Brian and Ben are super fun loving, active little boys. They love being outside. They love anything to get dirty,” OKDHS Adoption Transition Unit Worker Chelci Munoz said.

Ben and Brian are full of energy. While Ben loves making it rain LEGOS, Brian is really into cars.

Ben is nonverbal and Brian is limited in his ability to speak, so these brothers use sign language.

"Brian communicates and repeats a lot of what you say. He has improved a lot with talking and saying things," Munoz said.

Brian is an active seven-year-old who loves sports.

"He really likes soccer. I know they've been thinking about putting him on baseball or basketball," Munoz said.

Right now these brothers live in the same foster home, an important part of their development.

"Over the years, since they've been together they have been building a better bond. They are together 24/7,” Munoz said.

And they are looking to continue that bonding with an adoptive family – one that can provide support and stability.

"Ben and Brian would probably do best in a home with two parents just because they do require quite a bit of attention due to their needs. Other kids would be fine in the home as long as they don't have a high level of needs," Munoz said.

Munoz started working for DHS several years ago. It's children like Ben and Brian that keep her going in what can be a difficult job.

"I keep doing what I'm doing because these kids need homes. They need love. They need support. They didn't ask for this," Munoz said.

Two brothers looking for one place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online at https://surveys.okdhs.org/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=96L368I#.