84-year-old OKC woman burglarized by Bears fan & Packers fan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An 84-year-old woman’s home was ransacked by two men in football gear just minutes after she left for a doctor’s appointment.

The whole heist was caught on camera as the two thieves ran off with drawers full off jewelry.

"You scared me and you put a fear into me that I don't like,” Betty Bennett said.

Betty Bennett has lived in her southwest Oklahoma City home for more than 60 years, but she says she has a new nightly routine of barricading her door.

"It made me feel very scared,” Bennett said. “I'm still scared."

Tuesday afternoon, she left for a doctors appointment.

Little did she know, two men were watching her.

"I was so shaken after that I even forgot I had cameras,” Bennett said.

A white SUV pulled up with a game plan.

A man in a Chicago Bears jersey knocks on the door while another man in a Green Bay Packers beanie scoped out the place before kicking in the door.

"I hope you go to jail and get locked up for life,” Bennett said.

The pair was not phased by either the alarm system or Betty’s guard dog, Buddy, who was barking.

In less than 60 seconds, the two were off with priceless, custom jewelry.

The Packer fan is seen coming out of the home carrying an entire armoire.

He was followed by his teammate carrying trays of rings.

Jewels are spotted falling out on the yard behind him. The men did not care to pick them up before hopping in and speeding off.

"It's very emotional,” Bennett said. “I hope they get caught."

But just in case they come back, Betty says she has a few plays of her own.

"I’ll grab my gun so I could get away because I would shoot them when they walked in,” Bennett said.

If you have any information about the suspects, please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000.