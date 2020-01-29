Chris Paul pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in emotional Instagram post

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul expressed grief and admiration in a touching tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.
Paul missed his first game of the year Monday, one day after Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others were killed in a helicopter crash in California.
Tuesday, he took to Instagram with an emotional tribute, starting with “I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to fully process it. My parents have always said everything happens for a reason and its in God’s plan. But this one is different.”
Paul went on to say no matter how hard the two competed, he was always watching Kobe – adding that the love he had for the game was nowhere near the love he had for his family.
“As I’ve watched you in retirement, as happy as you’ve ever been, I’ve sat back and prayed and hoped that my baby girl will look at me the way Gigi looks at you,” he said.
Paul ended the post by saying “All my love to Vanessa and all the families during this time 🙏🏾 #Mamba4Life #Mambacita”.
The post featured photos from over the years of Paul, Bryant and their families together.
I don't know if I'll ever be able to fully process it. My parents have always said everything happens for a reason and its in God’s plan. But this one is different. Broken fingers, torn Achilles, it didn’t matter. You overcame it all!! You were DIFFERENT! Sometimes we competed so hard against each other that you could never tell how I was always watching YOU!! I needed to see how much better I needed to get and how much harder I needed to work! The love you had for the game was nowhere near the love you had for YOUR girls!! All 5 of them!! And Gigi, who we had already prearranged her marriage with lil Chris, is as beautiful and feisty as she could ever be!!! As I’ve watched you in retirement, as happy as you’ve ever been, I’ve sat back and prayed and hoped that my baby girl will look at me the way Gigi looks at you!!! I Love You and will miss you with all my heart my brother!!! All my love to Vanessa and all the families during this time 🙏🏾 #Mamba4Life #Mambacita