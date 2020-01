× Enid graduate to perform fly-over at Super Bowl

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Enid graduate will be taking to the skies above the big game this weekend.

Navy Lt. Taylor Burgart, Jr. is one of four pilots performing a fly-over before kickoff.

Burgart became interested in flying for the military after his father was assigned to Vance Air Force Base.

Since then, he’s been learning everything he can and is stationed at NAS Whidbey Island in Washington.