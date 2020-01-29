Weather Closings and Delays

Hacienda Tacos opens second location in Oklahoma City

Posted 8:52 am, January 29, 2020, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Visitors to Midtown now have another option if they’re looking for delicious Tex-Mex meals.

Hacienda Tacos has opened its second location in Midtown Plaza, just north of McNellie’s, in the space that was formerly occupied by Irma’s.

The new Hacienda location will continue the original menu but will also include local beers, craft cocktails, and a large Mezcal selection. Officials say the second location will have later hours than the original and a late-night menu available.

The new restaurant is located at 1120 N. Classen Dr. in Oklahoma City.

