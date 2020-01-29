KFOR breaks down terrain, weather that led to deadly helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - As authorities in California continue to investigate a deadly crash that claimed the lives of nine people, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant, we're taking a closer look at how the weather might have played a crucial role in the incident.

KFOR meteorologist Damien Lodes served as an air traffic controller in southern California for four years before joining the 4Warn Storm Team. He says the terrain and the weather created a dangerous combination that led to the crash.

One of the primary factors that led to the crash on Sunday morning in southern California was the terrain in the Conejo Valley. Valleys are natural areas for dense fog to form.

As the cooler air drains in from the mountainous regions, it pools in the lower elevations. When the cooler air combines with the moisture from the Pacific Ocean, that can create low clouds and thick fog.

Weather reports from each airport in the area during the flight reported low clouds and dense fog. In fact, the weather was so bad that the LAPD grounded all of their helicopters on Sunday morning.

There was not a dense fog advisory issued at the time. According to the National Weather Service, the fog was localized and not widespread enough to warrant an advisory.

The flight was supposed to take off from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana to Camarillo Airport, which is about 30 to 40 minutes in clear conditions.

The flight took off just after 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.

About 15 minutes after takeoff, the flight was placed into a holding pattern near Glendale, which is a common practice. Controllers place aircraft in holding patterns normally to sequence them and place them in order to land.

During the holding pattern, the helicopter's pilot requested special VFR, which allows a pilot to navigate in restricted weather conditions and occurs when pilots can fly between clouds and through breaks in dense fog.

About 30 minutes into the flight, the pilot took a southwesterly turn to avoid clouds. After descending, the pilot took a westerly turn to follow Hwy 101, following highways is a common practice for aircraft during short flights.