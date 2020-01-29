Nonprofit organization donates dog tags to family, friends of fallen Oklahoma deputy

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A global nonprofit organization is honoring the life of a Bryan County deputy who was killed in a crash earlier this month.

Bryan County Deputy Jarid Taylor was killed in an automobile crash while on duty on Jan. 14.

Following his death, Point 27 donated Thin Blue Line scripture-inscribed dog tags to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office following Taylor’s death. The non-profit also reportedly sent scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces to Taylor’s family.

“We are forever grateful for these brave men and women in law enforcement,” US (Ret.) Army Col. David Dodd, director of Point 27, said. “We are presenting Thin Blue Line Dog Tags to the officers who served closest with fallen Dep. Taylor to thank them for their putting their lives on the line to protect their community. The dog tag is engraved with a Bible verse and serves as a physical reminder that God is with them day and night as they patrol and protect the streets of their communities. We want them to know we appreciate and value them.”

The back of the dog tags are inscribed with Matthew 5:9,” Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”

The Folded Flag Pendant necklaces are engraved with John 15:13; “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

“For the families of the fallen officer, we pray the scripture on the Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces reminds them that we will never forget their loved ones,” he said.