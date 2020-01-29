Norman Crest store employee pays it forward with winning smile and kind personality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – You've heard the saying, "Smile and the world smiles with you." It means a good attitude is infectious, and it's good for those around you.

James Kinchen, an employee at the Crest Fresh Market in Norman, proves that every day.

"Always has a smile on his face and always friendly," says Debbie Kirksey a frequent shopper at the Norman Crest. "We have another friend who also shops here, and in some conversation, it came up how much she likes James. So, I think a lot of people feel the same way about him."

And the manager at Crest echoes those sentiments.

“Always helping customers,” says Gary Tiedke. “Someone walks in the store; he’s willing to help.”

Meanwhile, Debbie says James has become a friend to her and her husband.

“We've just gotten to know him over the last few years that he's worked here as a sacker, and I think he's just got a promotion recently," Debbie said. (James went from a sacker to the stock room.) “We always tried to check out in his lane because he's always so friendly and upbeat.”

Debbie nominated James for First Fidelity Bank’s Pay It Forward award.

Will Gray from the bank furnished the $400, and we found James making the rounds of the shelves in the store that need to be filled with products from the stockroom. James, smiling and friendly as ever, thanked Debbie.

And it turns out Debbie was a cheerleader at OU during the “Game of the Century” against Nebraska in '71 no less. James is a big Sooners fan and they love to talk OU sports together. Debbie had an idea for James on where to spend some of the $400 prize money.

“Might want to buy you some more OU gear,” she said to James. He agreed!

James is very close to his mom and dad, so I called them to join us at Crest. When they got there, James kiddingly told his mother, "Smile, mom, you're on TV. Is there anything you want to say to the camera??!!" And mom did!

“He loves working at Crest and loves the people,” Stephanie Gasaway told us. “And he takes his job very seriously. Every day he's excited to come to work."

James Kinchens... paying it forward with hard work and a winning attitude.

Pay it 4ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank