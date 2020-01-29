Weather Closings and Delays

OHP investigating crash that killed 25-year-old Sand Springs woman

Posted 7:42 am, January 29, 2020

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old Sand Springs woman.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 151, just west of Sand Springs.

Investigators say a 1998 Dodge 1500 was heading southbound on the highway when it suddenly traveled across the centerline. At that point, the Dodge hit a 1998 Buick Lesabre driven by 25-year-old Paige Clow.

Clow was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

 

