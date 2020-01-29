Pawnee police discover ecstasy disguised as children’s vitamins

PAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officers in one Oklahoma community say they knew something was wrong when they were speaking with a woman and a child at a local restaurant.

On Jan. 27, Pawnee County Sheriff Mike Waters was eating with his family when he was told about a suspicious woman with a small child.

Sheriff Waters spoke with the woman and immediately realized something wasn’t right. At that point, he called the Pawnee Police Department and an officer responded to the scene.

Ultimately, investigators found that the suspect had 26 pills of ecstasy that looked like children’s vitamins on her.