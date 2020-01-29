× Police: Mailman pistol-whipped, robbed at gunpoint in OKC; suspect on the loose

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A U.S. Postal worker said he was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

The alleged robbery occurred in the 4300 block of South Barnes Avenue.

The mailman told Oklahoma City police that a man came up behind him and struck him with a gun, knocking him to the ground. He said the suspect then went through his pockets and stole his mailbag.

The postman told police that the suspect was wearing a hoodie and a red bandanna.

Police searched the area, but could not locate the suspect.