Police: Mailman pistol-whipped, robbed at gunpoint in OKC; suspect on the loose

Posted 3:46 pm, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 03:48PM, January 29, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A U.S. Postal worker said he was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

The alleged robbery occurred in the 4300 block of South Barnes Avenue.

The mailman told Oklahoma City police that a man came up behind him and struck him with a gun, knocking him to the ground. He said the suspect then went through his pockets and stole his mailbag.

The postman told police that the suspect was wearing a hoodie and a red bandanna.

Police searched the area, but could not locate the suspect.

