Police: Two suspects caught after armed robbery at dispensary; one suspect still on the loose

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two of three suspects are in custody following an alleged armed robbery Wednesday night.

Oklahoma City police officers responded to a shots fired call at a dispensary in the area of NW 39th and Tulsa.

Three people were trying to rob the dispensary, but the manager pulled out a firearm and fired shots.

The suspects fled, but police used a K-9 to locate two of the three suspects, whose names have not yet been released.

Police have not yet provided a description of the suspect who remains on the loose.