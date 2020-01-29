Police: Two suspects caught after armed robbery at dispensary; one suspect still on the loose

Posted 10:04 pm, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 10:07PM, January 29, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two of three suspects are in custody following an alleged armed robbery Wednesday night.

Oklahoma City police officers responded to a shots fired call at a dispensary in the area of NW 39th and Tulsa.

Three people were trying to rob the dispensary, but the manager pulled out a firearm and fired shots.

The suspects fled, but police used a K-9 to locate two of the three suspects, whose names have not yet been released.

Police have not yet provided a description of the suspect who remains on the loose.

