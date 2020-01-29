Police, US Marshals arrest man in connection to shots fired at Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators say they have arrested another man in connection with a shots fired investigation at Penn Square Mall.

Around 8 p.m.on Jan. 18, officers were called to an assault with a deadly weapon call at Penn Square Mall.

According to a police report, a mall security officer said he was coming up the escalator when he noticed two people arguing with each other near the AMC movie theatre.

The security guard said the victim tried to walk away, which is when the suspect followed him and started a physical fight. He told officers that he attempted to break up the fight when he saw the suspect pull a gun from his waistband.

“[The witness] said that is when the suspect shot at the victim 3 or 4 times, and then ran away towards the middle escalators and then out of the south entry/exit doors near Texas De Brazil,” the report states.

Oklahoma City police told News 4 that no one was hit by the gunfire, but one person was injured by shrapnel.

A short time later, authorities were able to identify the suspects involved in the incident.

Officials arrested 23-year-old Dequann Gresham and 21-year-old Terence Parker on suspicion of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Now, investigators say another person has been taken into custody.

On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma City officers and U.S. Marshals arrested 22-year-old Darrell Fletcher at a motel near I-240 and May Ave.