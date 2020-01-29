Production moving forward on ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

PAWHUSKA, Okla. (KFOR) –Production is moving ahead in a small Oklahoma community with the help of a few Hollywood superstars.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are set to star in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

The movie is an adaptation of David Grann’s nonfiction book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.” It documents the 1920s slayings of wealthy Osage tribal members after the discovery of oil on their land.

Last year, the production company held open casting calls in Oklahoma, seeking Native American extras in the movies.

“I’m excited for it just to be here in Oklahoma, where the historical aspects of all the indigenous people here, the issues here… that’s amazing to have this place right here be a spotlight for America to look at,” Michael James Kaseca said.

The movie is expected to begin filming in Osage County in the spring, and crews are working to make Pawhuska look like it did in the 1920s.

The producers sent News 4 a photo of Martin Scorcese in Oklahoma scouting locations across the state for filming locations.