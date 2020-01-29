× Red light runner hits Oklahoma mother, infant daughter in vehicle

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — A mother and her 5-month-old daughter are lucky to be alive after they were T-boned by a woman who ran a red light.

It happened at Hwy 9 and Hwy 77.

Stephanie Bollinger told News 4 a woman ran a red light, T-boning her vehicle. Bollinger said her vehicle rolled several times.

Her 5-month-old daughter was in the back seat and was silent when this happened, leaving Bollinger fearing the worst.

Bollinger said several people who were driving by stopped to help free her and help free the baby, who was left without a scrape or scratch.