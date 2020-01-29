× Sooners’ Losing Streak at Kansas State Continues

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team matched a season high 19 turnovers and shot just 35 percent from the field as the Sooners lost their eighth straight game in Manhattan, falling to Kansas State 61-53 at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday night.

OU never led in the game, falling behind by as many as 11 points in the first half, before trailing halftime 28-22, their lowest scoring half of the season.

K-State built the lead to 16 in the second half, and withstood a late Sooner rally to win by eight.

Oklahoma shot just 35 percent overall and were 4-for-21 from three-point range.

Alondes Williams led OU with 15 points and Austin Reaves was the only other Sooner in double figure scoring with 12 points.

Besides Reaves, OU’s other four starters combined for just 11 points and 3-for-22 shooting from the field.

Brady Manek was 1-for-5 with 5 points and Kristian Doolittle 2-for-11 with 6 points.

OU has not won in Manhattan since coach Lon Kruger’s first visit to his alma mater as the Sooner coach in 2012.

Oklahoma falls to 13-7 overall, 3-4 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners will host Oklahoma State in the first round of Bedlam Saturday at 2:00 pm at the Lloyd Noble Center.