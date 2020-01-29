Temple Public Schools closed due to the flu

TEMPLE, Okla. (KFOR) – While many health agencies around the globe are keeping a close eye on a contagious respiratory disease, an Oklahoma school district says it is fighting a much more common virus.

On Tuesday, officials with the Temple Public School District announced that classes were canceled the rest of the week due to the high number of students out with the flu.

“Due to the high number of flu-related absences, Temple Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 29th through Friday, January 31st. There will also be no Tiger Time during these dates,” the district posted on Facebook.

District leaders say the basketball games scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30 have been canceled.

Red River Technology students will still attend class at their normal times.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches, and fatigue.