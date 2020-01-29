Trump Administration launches task force to address missing, murdered Native American ‘crisis’

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – President Donald Trump’s administration has launched a presidential task force to address incidence of missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives.

The task force – composed of members of the Department of the Interior, the Department of Justice, Department of Health and Human Services and other federal officials – held its first meeting on Wednesday.

The task force, designated Operation Lady Justice, is charged with “enhancing the criminal justice response, consulting with tribal governments on potential solutions and empowering native communities with information,” according to a Department of the Interior news release.

“President Trump is committed to addressing systemic challenges in Indian Country, and this task force will develop and implement an aggressive, government-wide strategy to combat the crisis of missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives,” said Secretary David Bernhardt. “By working together and listening to impacted citizens and tribal communities, we intend to tackle these complex issues.”

American Indians and Alaska Natives experience disproportionately high rates of violence, according to the news release.

Trump said the high numbers of missing and murdered Native Americans is a crisis that is “sobering and heartbreaking.”

The task force has the power to review Indian Country cold cases, enhance law enforcement protocols and work with tribes to improve law enforcement response to violent crimes against tribe members.

Here is a more specific description of what the task force will do:

Consult with tribal governments on the scope and nature of the problem and will hold regional consultations and listening sessions at several locations around the country;

Develop model protocols and procedures for addressing both new and unsolved cases of missing and murdered persons in tribal communities;

Establish a multi-disciplinary, multi-jurisdictional team, which will include tribal law enforcement, to review cold cases;

Address issues related to roles, authorities and jurisdiction among tribal, local, state and federal agencies; and

Develop and execute a public awareness, education and outreach campaign for affected communities.

The task force is co-chaired by Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and Attorney General William P. Barr.

Trent Shores, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma and Chair of the Native American Issues Subcommittee of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee, is a member of the task force.

“The disappearance and death of American Indian and Alaska Native people, particularly women and girls, is an especially tragic chapter in a long story of marginalization and trauma suffered by native people,” Barr said. “We are committed to addressing this challenge, to reducing the violence and protecting the vulnerable from exploitation and abuse. The task force is eager to get to work to address the issues that underlie this terrible problem, and work with our tribal partners to find solutions, raise awareness, and bring answers and justice to the grieving.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said he is grateful to Trump for spotlighting missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives.

“Native Americans deserve safety and security in their communities, and HHS has a vital role in helping by providing culturally appropriate prevention and trauma informed services to victims and their families,” Azar said.