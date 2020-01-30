× American Airlines announces nonstop service from Oklahoma City to New York City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are planning to head to the Big Apple, officials say your trip may have just gotten a little easier.

American Airlines announced on Thursday that it will begin nonstop service from Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport.

The nonstop service will begin on June 4.

“This is genuinely good news for Oklahoma City,” says Mark Kranenburg, airports director. “New York LaGuardia has been a much sought-after destination; one that will greatly enhance the air service options for our travelers. Today’s announcement, along with American’s other recent nonstop additions to Ronald Reagan National and Miami International, is representative of the positive energy and growth in our city. We appreciate American’s commitment to our community.”

American’s nonstop destinations from Will Rogers World Airport include Dallas/ Ft. Worth, Chicago, Charlotte, New York LaGuardia, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Ronald Reagan Washington National.

“With convenient flight times, business and leisure customers alike can spend a full day in the city exploring all that New York has to offer,” said American’s Network Planning Managing Director, Jason Reisinger. “We are pleased to fly to our ninth destination with the addition of our new service to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, opening doors for customers to visit more incredible domestic and international destinations.”

The new LaGuardia service will operate once daily.

Flights go on sale Monday, February 3 and may be booked through aa.com.