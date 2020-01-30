Chris Paul Named NBA All-Star

January 30, 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul was named on Thursday a reserve for the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game.

Paul will be making his 10th NBA All-Star Game apperance and his first since 2016.

He was an All-Star nine straight seasons from 2008 to 2016.

Paul is averaging 17.1 points a game and 6.5 assists a game this season for the Thunder and leads the NBA in clutch points scored.

Paul’s All-Star appearance will make it 11 straight years the Thunder has had a player in the All-Star Game.

The NBA All-Star Game is set for February 16 at the United Center in Chicago.

 

