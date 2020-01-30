Macomb cancels classes due to different illnesses

MACOMB, Okla. (KFOR) – As state health officials warn families to take precautions against the flu, another Oklahoma school district has closed its doors due to illness.

On Wednesday, Macomb Public Schools announced that it would be closed the rest of the week due to illness.

On Wednesday, officials announced that 50 students and five staff members were out with different illnesses.

“We are hoping by closing we will give students and staff time to recuperate as well as provide hopefully a break in the spread of illness. During the closure, Macomb Public Schools staff will be disinfecting buildings and buses,” the district posted.

Although classes are canceled, district leaders say all activities will continue as scheduled.