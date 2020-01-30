Mail carrier attacked, robbed in southwest Oklahoma City

Posted 8:13 am, January 30, 2020, by
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a mail carrier was robbed and pistol-whipped in broad daylight.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a  reported assault near S.W. 44th and Pennsylvania Ave.

A mail carrier told police that he was hit from behind with a gun and knocked to the ground. At that point, the alleged robber went through his pockets and stole his mailbag.

Investigators searched the area but could not find a suspect.

