Man accused of assaulting Purcell animal control officer while trying to take dog home

PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted an animal control officer and barricaded himself inside a closet at the Purcell Animal Shelter.

Last Thursday, Purcell police responded to the Purcell Animal Shelter after receiving a report that an animal control officer had been assaulted.

When officers arrived, the animal control officer said 34-year-old Devin Michael Riley grabbed a dog that he claimed was his, attempted to leave and then assaulted the officer in the process.

Riley then barricaded himself inside the storage room, where the animal shelter medicine is kept, using dog crates and sacks of dog food, according to the police report.

Officers had to kick in the door to get him out. He then spit on the medical staff as they tried to treat him, according to police.

Riley was booked into the McClain County Jail on several charges.