MYSTERY SOLVED: Investigators solve big clue in 40-year cold case

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - There's not a lot of life out here along the Canadian River, which makes it a perfect place to go fishing.

But on April 18, 1980, two fishermen made a shocking discovery.

They saw the lifeless body of a woman. She was nude and covered in a white substance. She had been shot three times in the chest and her body was dumped in rural Oklahoma near Jones.

"It was apparent that efforts had been made to accelerate the decomposition of her body by covering it with lime,” Capt. Bob Green, Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office investigator, said.

But that lime only helped mummify her body.

The official police record identified her only as "Jane Doe;" her only identifying feature was a heart tattoo on her chest. Behind the scenes, detectives eventually started calling her by a different name.

"Over the years, she became known as the lime lady,” Green said.

The crime scene shows she was killed somewhere else and dragged to the riverbank. Her final resting place is an unmarked plot at an Oklahoma City cemetery.

"They were able to recover one bullet and there was a dime in her body. Of course, in the day we always thought she had that dime for a phone call. Payphones were 10 cents then,” Green said.

Oklahoma County investigators Bob Green and Cathy Foote took on the mystery 12 years ago. "Jane Doe" was the only unidentified victim in the county. The first step in finding her killer has been finding out who she was.

"There was some DNA comparisons made at the North Texas State University with various missing persons, females, but even those, none of those worked out,” Green said.

Finally, they received a break in the case in the form of new DNA technology by nonprofit "DNA Doe Project." The investigators relied on an old DNA profile from OSBI and new in-depth genealogical testing.

It took nine months of waiting and hoping the old DNA profile would be enough.

"I believe it was about the first of December of last year, 2019, I got a call and they said, 'Well, we've got your girl,’” Green remembers.

The results led to a young woman who had lived in Las Vegas. But to be 100% sure, the investigators would have to compare DNA to a relative or medical records.

"During the course of my investigation, it took me to Las Vegas where I discovered she had been in the Army. She was in the military,” Green said.

The military produced her dental X-rays. Then they received a call on Christmas Eve.

"Her name is Tamara Lee Tigard," Green said.

"I figured we wouldn't give up until we got one, but it was nice to finally have a name with the face,” Cathy Foote said.

Tamara Tigard lived in Las Vegas at the time. She went for a walk and never came home.

"There was a missing person's report filed in March of 1980, and she was found here four weeks later," Green said.

But Tamara Tigard’s case is bittersweet; there will be no closure for her family.

Her mother, father, and sister have already passed away. Her mom's obituary reads she is survived by Tamara, proof they never lost hope that she would be found.

"Now by letting people know who she was, we can help restore the dignity to this young woman by giving her her name back," Green said.

A 40-year mystery solved, closing the file on the lime lady's identity. Now, there's a new effort to find the killer of Tamara Lee Tigard.

For more information and to donate to the nonprofit “DNA Doe Project," visit https://dnadoeproject.org/.