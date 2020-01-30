× One arrested, one rushed to hospital after car crashes into brick wall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person has been arrested and another was rushed to a hospital after a car slammed into a wall outside a local fire station.

Around midnight on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a crash near N.W. 16th and Pennsylvania Ave.

Police say the car hit an outdoor wall surrounding an Oklahoma City fire station.

One person in the car was arrested, while another person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital.