One arrested, one rushed to hospital after car crashes into brick wall

Posted 7:20 am, January 30, 2020, by
Car crashes at NW 16th and Penn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person has been arrested and another was rushed to a hospital after a car slammed into a wall outside a local fire station.

Around midnight on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a crash near N.W. 16th and Pennsylvania Ave.

Police say the car hit an outdoor wall surrounding an Oklahoma City fire station.

One person in the car was arrested, while another person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.