Oral Roberts University student quarantined for possible coronavirus

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A student at Oral Roberts University is under quarantine after returning from China, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus.

"We will provide the student everything they need,” said Stephanie Hill, Director of University Relations for Oral Roberts University.

University officials confirmed a student just returned from China after visiting family.

“They will continue their education, and we are working out the situation, the classes that they need to take,” Hill said. “They seem understanding.”

Also Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global health emergency after thousands have been infected worldwide.

The same day, the United States' first person-to-person spread of the deadly disease was confirmed to have occurred in Chicago.

It’s now the sixth confirmed case of the virus in America.

Oklahoma is bracing for impact.

The State Health Department held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to calm nerves.

“If there’s a need to notify the general public about a potential risk in a public setting, then that would be a situation where we put out more details in regards to public places a person might have frequented, the specific times of day and dates that they were there and what symptoms to look out for,” Oklahoma State Epidemiologist Laurence Burnsed said.

Blood samples and throat swabs were taken from two Oklahoma patients to test for coronavirus.

They were shipped off to the CDC, as we are still waiting for the results.

“We don’t want Oklahomans to be fearful, but we are taking it seriously in public health," said Commissioner of Health Gary Cox.

The State Health Department tells News 4 Thursday they have not been briefed on the scare in Tulsa.

An ORU official confirmed they are now dealing with a possible case of their own. School officials confirmed to News 4 the Tulsa County Health Department did not require the student to be quarantined.

However, Oral Roberts says they want to be proactive by choosing to put the student in a 14-day quarantine.