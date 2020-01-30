Preliminary hearing begins for man accused of murdering co-worker, dumping body in river

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused of murdering a woman he worked with and dumping her body in the Cimarron River, went before a Payne County judge on Thursday for his preliminary hearing.

Earl Oswalt, 54, allegedly confessed to investigators that he killed 29-year-old Chelsey Chaffin on May 26 of last year before dumping her body into the river.

His arresting officer and Chaffin’s former roommate were scheduled to testify during Monday’s hearing, but Oswalt’s lawyer says the district attorney’s office offered a plea deal minutes before the hearing started.

“The State of Oklahoma made their first plea offer to us today. We had to make a decision today since their witnesses were here,” Attorney Jarrod Stevenson told News 4. “We opted to waive our preliminary hearing in order to lock that offer in.”

The District Attorney's Office declined comment on the plea offer, but Stevenson says his client is considering his options while the DA approves the offer with Chaffin’s family.

"The alleged victim's family is not here today,” Stevenson said. “So they didn't have a chance to run that by them to see if they are on board with it or not."

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Chaffin moved into Oswalt’s home two days before she was killed. Oswalt is a registered sex offender who was out on parole after spending 20 years behind bars. Family, friends and law enforcement spent countless hours searching the river for Chaffin's body, but she still hasn't been found.

"It's always an interesting case when there's no body,” Stevenson said. “There's testimony, well statements, from several people, including my client, which leads the state to believe that the crime was committed."

Also during the hearing, Oswalt's attorney clarified that they had no objections to Oswalt being ruled competent to stand trial.

The formal arraignment is scheduled for February 4.