Speaker McCall: Tribal gaming compacts automatically renewed on Jan. 1

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several top state lawmakers are siding with tribal nations amid the ongoing battle over tribal gaming compacts.

House Speaker Charles McCall (R-Atoka) believes the state's tribal gaming compacts automatically renewed on Jan. 1. He says the the legislature made that clear 15 years ago.

"In terms of archived documents, I think it's very clear that the intent of the legislature in reviewing the 2004 highlight session [was to renew the tribal gaming compacts]. There's some floor audio previously indicates that it was anticipated that the compacts would auto-renew for 15 years," he said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt disagrees. Now it's up to a federal judge to decide if the compacts automatically renewed. Stitt believes the ruling will be in his favor.

"It is our sovereign right as a state to oversee that industry, and I'm going to continue to fight, not only for a fair deal as far as rates, but the ability to know what business is being done in our state," he said.

The dispute boils down how much money the tribes pay in exclusivity fees.

Oklahoma's Democratic leaders say the dispute is concerning because the money casinos pay to the state is built into the budget.

"If we as a state accept that money, then I think we are recognizing that the compacts automatically renew," House Minority Leader Emily Virgin (D-Norman) said.

Some leaders are concerned about what this fight will mean for the state's relationship with the tribes.

"It's been said we don't have contracts that go on for perpetuity, but this isn't a contract, it's a compact with a sovereign nation," Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd (D-OKC) said.

"I'm anxiously awaiting to hear what the federal court says, and it'll give us clarity one way or another," Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat (R-OKC) said.

Oklahoma tribes bring in $4.5 billion each year from casinos. Between four and 10 percent of that goes to the state in exclusivity fees.