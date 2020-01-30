Stillwater woman accused of kidnapping, beating Lincoln Co. woman over love affair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An extreme case of jealousy leads to the arrest of a Stillwater woman after she allegedly kidnapped and beat a woman she believed to be sleeping with her husband.

Lisa Nasalroad is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault and battery.

The investigation began when Lincoln County deputies were called to a home near Carney.

According to court documents, that’s where Nasalroad of Stillwater ordered the woman who lived there to get in her car, “and Lisa immediately puts the car in drive and takes off speeding.”

“Hold them against their will for a split second, then it’s considered kidnapping,” said Capt. Larry Stover with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Nasalroad allegedly drove the victim down several roads demanding to know how long she had been sleeping with her husband.

Documents state Nasalroad “pulled a black pistol” out from next to her seat, waved it around and said, “‘I had every intention of putting a bullet in [your] head.’”

Deputies said she allegedly hit the victim in the face with the gun several times, even chipping the woman’s tooth.

“A tooth is actually considered a bone, and in the state statute, when you assault someone and break a bone, it goes from simple assault to an aggravated assault,” Capt. Stover said.

Nasalroad’s attorney said in a statement to News 4, “The allegations against Ms. Nasalroad are grossly exaggerated and stem from Ms. Martin’s inappropriate behavior with my client’s husband. We look forward to defending against these allegations and bringing the truth to light.”

Investigators said they also tried to get a statement from Nasalroad, but were finally forced to file the charges without her side.