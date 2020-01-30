× Suspects allegedly steal iPhones during Edmond AT&T Store robbery, claim they have gun

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An AT&T Store in Edmond was robbed by three suspects Thursday.

The robbery occurred at the AT&T Store at Danforth and Santa Fe.

Two men and a woman robbed the store, stealing multiple iPhone 11s, according to Emily Ward, Public Information Specialist for the Edmond Police Department.

The suspects told store employees they had a gun, according to Ward.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Two of the suspects appear in the above surveillance photo provided by Edmond police.

No further details about the robbery or the suspects were provided.

If you have any information about the suspects, please call Edmond police – (405) 359-4420.