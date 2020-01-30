Trail of Tears Art Show accepting art, photo submissions

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – Native American artists and photographers can now submit art for the 49th annual Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale.

The Cherokee Heritage Center is now accepting submissions for the annual art show that honors the Trail of Tears. Submissions are being accepted until March 13, according to a Heritage Center news release.

“The Trails of Tears Art Show and Sale is the longest-running Native American art show and competition in Oklahoma. Through the juried show, artists compete for more than $15,000 in the following categories: painting, sculpture, pottery, basketry, graphics, jewelry and miniatures,” the news release states.

This year’s show features two new categories – diverse art forms and photography/digital art.

To enter artwork, you must be a citizen of a federally recognized Native American tribe or nation, and complete all submission requirements before 5 p.m. on March 13. There is a $10 fee for each entry to help support art show expenses.

Entrants must submit a photo of the completed work, entry form and fee to callie-chunestudy@cherokee.org before the deadline. A list of accepted artwork will be posted on the Cherokee Heritage Center website by March 18, according to the news release.

Honorees will be recognized in each category during an awards reception that will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 3 at the Cherokee Heritage Center, 21192 S. Keeler Drive, in Park Hill, Okla. The reception is open to the public and free to attend.

The Trail of Tears Art Show and Sale will be open to the public from April 4 to May 2.