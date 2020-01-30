× Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing boyfriend 13 times

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman has been taken into custody after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend multiple times.

On Tuesday night, Oklahoma City officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of N.E. 36th St. following a reported stabbing.

When they arrived at the apartment, they realized a man was critically injured after being stabbed in the eye and face.

According to an arrest warrant, Dalesha Ackerson told police that the victim was smoking PCP in a closet when he “spit on her, pulled off her wig, and grabbed her” by the wrist.

She told officers that she thought he was trying to kill her, so she grabbed a weapon.

Officials say Ackerson allegedly stabbed the victim at least 13 times in the eye, neck, stomach, arm, and head until the knife broke.

Ackerson also admitted to doing drugs before the attack.

She is facing two counts of domestic assault and battery.