38 high school, college bands to show off skills during SWOSU Jazz Festival

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Dozens of high school and college jazz bands will show off their skills at an upcoming festival in Weatherford.

Officials say 38 high school and college jazz bands, one of the largest groups in the history of the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Jazz Festival, will participate in the 50th annual event on Friday, Feb. 7.

The public is invited to the free performances of the high school and college bands.

The lineup of bands is:

SWOSU Fine Arts Center Auditorium

8:00 a.m. Guthrie High School

8:45 a.m. Yukon High School

9:30 a.m. Lake Dallas High School

11:15 a.m. Midwest City High School

12:00 p.m. SWOSU Jazz B

1:00 p.m. SWOSU Jazz A

2:00 p.m. Verdigris High School I

2:45 p.m. Enid High School

3:30 p.m. Southmoore High School I

4:15 p.m. Del City High School I

SWOSU Berrong Music Hall 101

8:45 a.m. Cordell High School

9:30 a.m. Edmond Santa Fe High School

11:15 a.m. Verdigris High School II

12:00 p.m. Southmoore High School III

2:00 p.m. Edmond North High School

2:45 p.m. Elk City High School

3:30 p.m. Collinsville High School II

4:15 p.m. U.S. Grant High School

5:00 p.m. Mustang High School II

5:45 p.m. Tuttle High School

6:30 pm Coweta High School II

7:00 p.m. Southmoore High School II

SWOSU Hilltop Theatre

8:00 a.m. Clinton High School

8:30 a.m. Norman High School

9:15 a.m. Mustang High School I

11:15 a.m. Oologah High School

2:00 p.m. Coweta High School I

4:00 p.m. Moore High School

4:45 p.m. Deer Creek High School

5:30 p.m. Southern Nazarene University

6:15 p.m. East Central University

7:00 p.m. Oklahoma Christian University

SWOSU Business Enterprise Center

· 8:30 a.m. Putnam City Capps Middle School

· 9:15 a.m. Del City Kerr Middle School

· 10:00 a.m. Enid Waller Middle School

· 10:30 a.m. Del Crest Middle School

· 11:15 a.m. Classes School of Advanced Studies

· 12:00 p.m. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

The SWOSU Jazz Festival will have Friday concerts at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center on the SWOSU campus. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert featuring the Big Phat Band are $25 for general admission.

Tickets for the 1 p.m. concert featuring Gordon Goodwin, members of the Big Phat Band and the SWOSU Jazz A are $10 for general admission.