Car crashes into Oklahoma City 7-Eleven

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have not released what caused a car to crash into a local convenience store on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, emergency crews were called to a crash at the 7-Eleven near Rockwell and Wilshire.

Firefighters say that although the car crashed into the convenience store, it didn’t cause any structural damage to the building. However, it created a big mess with a lot of broken glass.

So far, investigators have not said what caused the crash.