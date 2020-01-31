× Company releasing information after hydrogen chloride gas released near Woodward

WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) – A company is releasing more information following a hazmat emergency in an Oklahoma community.

On Thursday afternoon, Woodward County Emergency Management officials told News 4 there was a hydrogen chloride gas leak at the Deepwater Chemical Plant.

As a result, around 100 people had to be evacuated from nearby areas. A worker was able to shut off the valve, and residents were able to return home.

Deepwater Chemicals sent News 4 the following information:

“On Thursday, 1/30/20 at approximately 2:45 PM Deepwater Chemicals experienced an upset in one of its chemical processes resulting in a chemical release of hydrogen chloride gas to the atmosphere.

The company implemented its emergency response including notification of the local fire department and the office of emergency management of the incident.

The upset condition of the process was quickly isolated and brought under control. As a precautionary measure the office of emergency management issued an evacuation notification for the surrounding area of the facility. The evacuation order was lifted with no impact to the surrounding community or environment.

The facility has resumed normal operations.

The company extends its gratitude to the Woodward Fire Department for their swift response and support of this incident.”