Free pet adoptions at OKC Animal Welfare Shelter on Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Have you been wanting a sweet, loving pet? All pet adoptions are free at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare on Saturday, Feb. 1, thanks to an anonymous donation.

Free adoptions will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at OKC Animal Welfare’s shelter, 2811 SE 29th St.

The anonymous donor celebrated a birthday by making the donation.

“We’re so grateful for this generous donation that will provide a happy home for so many homeless pets,” said OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “Join us for the party Saturday, and also join us in thanking the donor for making this possible.”

All animals up for adoption at the shelter are up to date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

For more information, visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call (405) 297-3100.