Medical marijuana patients, businesses prepare for march at Oklahoma State Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Supporters of the medical marijuana industry across Oklahoma say they are planning to march to the Oklahoma State Capitol to protest a series of proposed bills.

Officials with Viridian Legal Services and the Durbin Law Firm in Tulsa say hundreds of medical marijuana businesses and patients will head to the Capitol to “protect the rights that medical marijuana patients and businesses gained when State Question 788 passed in June of 2018.”

So far, the group says more than 30 bills have been filed that would greatly impact the medical marijuana industry.

Organizers say the march will take place on Feb. 6, beginning at 10 a.m. on the Capitol Grounds. The march will then move into the Capitol Rotunda at 10:30 a.m. for speeches by leaders of the march and representatives from the Oklahoma Legislature.