Northbound, southbound I-235 to close for 'Off Broadway' construction project this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say crews are making progress on the I-235/I-44 ‘Off Broadway’ project in Oklahoma City.

Agency officials say the contractor will be hanging new bridge beams over the interstate this weekend, marking the first of up to five full interstate closures this year.

Northbound and southbound I-235 will be closed between N. 36th St. and N. 63rd St., beginning at 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 through 6 a.m. on Feb. 3.

Motorists can also expect the following ramp closures during that time period:

Eastbound I-44 to northbound I-235/ US-77

Westbound I-44 to southbound I-235

Southbound I-235 ramp to eastbound I-44

Northbound I-235 ramp to N. 50th St.

Northbound I-235 ramp to westbound I-44

Northbound I-235 off-ramp to N. 63rd St.

