OCSO FOP asking DA to take action and remove Kevin Calvey from office

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office FOP is asking the district attorney’s office to take action on a request it made months ago to have county commissioner Kevin Calvey removed from office.

The request was made based on several statements Calvey has made to the media criticizing the Sheriff’s Office.

“He made the comment that our detention deputies beat inmates to death and leave them lying on the floor,” said OCSO FOP 3rd Vice President Todd Beesley. “That’s just one of many.”

Back in May, the organization sent a letter to district attorney David Prater arguing Calvey has met the criteria for removal from office.

Calvey Removal from Office

“People elected that man because they had some faith in him, and he makes statements like that and they’re inaccurate and false,” Beesley said. “That reflects on us and it makes it hard for us to do our jobs.”

The statements didn’t stop in the spring. Earlier this month, tension between the Sheriff’s Office and Calvey ratcheted up over comments he made regarding deputies using their Sheriff’s Office gear during off-duty jobs.

“Those are the kinds of things we’re talking about,” Beesley said, “I mean, we’re just trying to do our jobs and make a living, and it seems like he just keeps coming at us.”

Calvey released the following statement to News 4:

“Once again, the Sheriff’s political arm, OCSO FOP 155, is attempting to bully public servants who expose mismanagement by the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office caused inmate Charles Lemons to languish in jail over eight months without letting him go to court. Contrary to the Sheriff’s FOP claims, Lemons being lost in the system was NOT the fault of the Court Clerk. The Sheriff’s Office failed to deliver Lemons’ paperwork to the Court Clerk. This lost paperwork was not an isolated instance. Despite having access to a $100,000 technology grant, the Sheriff’s office continues to clumsily use paper files of inmate data to the clerk’s office. Contrary to the Sheriff’s FOP statement, it was the Sheriff himself that released a part of one of Lemon’s phone calls to the media, but only in an attempt to give a false impression that Lemons wanted to be in jail. Upon release of the full transcript of the calls in the media, it was revealed that Lemons had repeatedly pleaded with the Sheriff’s office for his day in court. His pleas were ignored. It took an employee of the private medical contractor at the jail to listen to the man and secure the legal rights he deserved. I will continue to advocate for the best use of taxpayer dollars, despite the shameful bullying tactics the Sheriff and his FOP political arm.”

The OCSO FOP representatives said if the DA fails to act, they’ll find other avenues to protect their deputies.

“We would just like for him to work with the sheriff and let us do our jobs,” Beesley said. “Let us be able to go to work without the additional pressure of the constant things that he’s looking at.”

News 4 tried to reach Prater for comment by phone and email, but he has not yet responded.