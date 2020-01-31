× Oklahoma prison population declining, but system still overcapacity

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – Oklahoma’s state prison population has dropped below 25,000 for the first time in more than a decade, but the system is still overcrowded.

The Tulsa World reports that the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ weekly population count for Jan. 21 was 24,992.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics year-end data shows that 2009 was the last year the state’s prison population was below 25,000.

The system is at 101% capacity, with state institutions at 109% and contracted private prisons at 93%.

Oklahoma’s prisons are about 1,400 inmates overcapacity, and the system is supplemented with 2,065 temporary beds.