One arrested in connection to armed robbery in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Edmond say they have arrested one person in connection to a robbery of an AT&T store earlier this week.

Officials with the Edmond Police Department say three people went into the AT&T store at Danforth and Santa Fe and robbed the business.

Investigators say two men and a woman got away with multiple iPhone 11s after telling store employees that they had a gun.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the robbery.

On Friday morning, authorities say they identified two of the suspects and arrested Nyree Connor.

So far, no other arrests have been made and the case is still under investigation.

If you have any information about the suspects, please call Edmond police at (405) 359-4420.