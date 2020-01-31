Organizations team up for ‘book trade’ to promote literacy, reuse old books

Posted 11:45 am, January 31, 2020

ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – If you like to read, you won’t want to miss a fun event that helps promote literacy with two Oklahoma organizations.

Ardmore Literacy Leadership and the Arbuckle Area Council of Scouts BSA have teamed up to bring a book trade event to the community.

So far, organizers say they have collected hundreds of donated books from the community for the event.

Organizers say their main goal is to raise funds for the existing programs, but they also hope to keep books in use and out of landfills.

The Arbuckle book trade will held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2 at Ardmore’s HFV Wilson Community Center.

