Police: Enid resident shoots, kills attempted burglar

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Enid are investigating an attempted burglary that led to a deadly shooting.

Around 3 a.m. on Jan. 31, officers were called to a burglary in progress at a home near 16th St. and Park Ave. in Enid.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they learned that three people had attempted to force their way into the home and were confronted by an armed homeowner.

The resident fired several rounds and the suspects fled the scene.

Officials say one of the suspects was found suffering from a gunshot wound near 16th St. and Oklahoma. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The other two suspects are still on the run.