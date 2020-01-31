Police: Enid resident shoots, kills attempted burglar

Posted 10:47 am, January 31, 2020, by

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Enid are investigating an attempted burglary that led to a deadly shooting.

Around 3 a.m. on Jan. 31, officers were called to a burglary in progress at a home near 16th St. and Park Ave. in Enid.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they learned that three people had attempted to force their way into the home and were confronted by an armed homeowner.

The resident fired several rounds and the suspects fled the scene.

Officials say one of the suspects was found suffering from a gunshot wound near 16th St. and Oklahoma. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The other two suspects are still on the run.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.