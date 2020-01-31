Police searching for suspects accused of breaking into pharmacy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators in Oklahoma City are searching for three suspects accused of breaking into a local pharmacy.

On Jan. 27, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a pharmacy in the 7500 block of Berkley Ave. following a reported burglary.

According to a police report, three heavy-set men came to the front door of the pharmacy with large pry bars and a sledgehammer.

“All three subjects started prying on the front door until they were able to pry the door open. Once they opened the door, they all ran inside and grabbed a trash can. They can be seen taking unknown medicine/narcotics into the trash can and sack” the report states.

All three suspects had masks on their faces, but one appeared to have a tattoo on his right hand and a small tattoo or piercing below his right eye.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

